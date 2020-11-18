Hungary v Turkey

Foul by Ádám Lang (Hungary).
Line-ups
Hungary
- 12Dibusz
- 5Fiola
- 2Lang
- 4Szalai
- 7Nego
- 18Sigér
- 8Nagy
- 3Hangya
- 13Kalmar
- 23Nikolics
- 19Konyves
Substitutes
- 6Kecskés
- 11Holender
- 14Cseri
- 15Botka
- 16Varga
- 17Schafer
- 20Gyurcsó
- 21Bese
- 22Hegedus
Turkey
- 1Günok
- 7Sangaré
- 4Kabak
- 3Demiral
- 18Erkin
- 14Tekdemir
- 6Tufan
- 21Kahveci
- 10Calhanoglu
- 9Tosun
- 19Karaman
Substitutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 8Tokoz
- 11Yazici
- 12Bayindir
- 13Özcan
- 15Müldür
- 16Bayram
- 20Türüç
- 22Ayhan
- 23Çakir
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Turkey. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Merih Demiral is caught offside.
Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Norbert Konyves (Hungary).
Merih Demiral (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Turkey. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Hungary. Attila Fiola tries a through ball, but Nemanja Nikolics is caught offside.
Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Loic Nego (Hungary).
Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Turkey. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.
Offside, Hungary. Loic Nego tries a through ball, but Norbert Konyves is caught offside.
Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).
Attempt missed. Loic Nego (Hungary) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.