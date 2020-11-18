Kosovo v Moldova

Attempt missed. Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Artur Ionita.
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 1Ujkani
- 15Vojvoda
- 13RrahmaniSubstituted forAlitiat 20'minutes
- 20Dresevic
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 14Berisha
- 5Shala
- 22Zhegrova
- 9Celina
- 7Kastrati
- 18Muriqi
Substitutes
- 3Aliti
- 4Thaci
- 6Kryeziu
- 8Hasani
- 10Rashkaj
- 11Rashani
- 12Muric
- 16Bekaj
- 19Daku
- 21Nuhiu
Moldova
- 1Namasco
- 15Jardan
- 5Efros
- 4Armas
- 2Reabciuk
- 7Ionita
- 9Cebotaru
- 16Spataru
- 10Turcan
- 20Platica
- 19Nicolaescu
Substitutes
- 3Bolohan
- 6Taras
- 8Belousov
- 11Damascan
- 12Calancea
- 13Caimacov
- 14Bogdan
- 17Dumbravanu
- 18Dros
- 21Rata
- 22Boiciuc
- 23Koselev
- Referee:
- Roomer Tarajev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Hand ball by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).
Attempt missed. Iaser Turcan (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk with a cross.
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 1, Moldova 0. Lirim Kastrati (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danu Spataru (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).
Foul by Lirim Kastrati (Kosovo).
Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).
Iaser Turcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ion Jardan (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.
Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).
Sergiu Platica (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).