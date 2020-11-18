Greece v Slovenia

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Zeca.
Line-ups
Greece
- 1Vlachodimos
- 7Mavrias
- 17Chatzidiakos
- 3Tzavellas
- 22Tsimikas
- 21Kourbelis
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 18Limnios
- 11Bakasetas
- 10Fortounis
- 9Giakoumakis
Substitutes
- 2Rota
- 4Michailidis
- 5Bouchalakis
- 6Masouras
- 12Dioudis
- 13Barkas
- 14Pelkas
- 15Tzolis
- 16Pavlidis
- 19Kyriakopoulos
- 20Chatzigiovanis
- 23Siopis
Slovenia
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 4Blazic
- 17Mevlja
- 3Balkovec
- 8Lovric
- 6Bijol
- 14KurticBooked at 21mins
- 15BoharBooked at 6mins
- 7Ilicic
- 18Vuckic
Substitutes
- 2Skubic
- 5Kouter
- 9Sporar
- 10Zajc
- 11Matavz
- 12Belec
- 13Crnigoj
- 16Rozman
- 19Jurcevic
- 21Verbic
- 22Vetrih
- 23Bajric
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Miha Mevlja (Slovenia).
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Charalampos Mavrias.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Charalampos Mavrias.
Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).
Attempt blocked. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.
Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Damjan Bohar.
Dangerous play by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).
Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dimitris Limnios (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Greece. Georgios Tzavellas tries a through ball, but Georgios Giakoumakis is caught offside.
Booking
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Georgios Giakoumakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.