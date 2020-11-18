Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Malky Mackay has stepped down from his role of Scottish FA performance director after four years in the post.

The former Cardiff City manager oversaw the body's elite development strategy and player pathway to the national squad.

However, after the Scotland men ended their 23-year wait for a return to a major finals, the 48-year-old says "it is the right time to step down".

"I am proud to have served Scottish football," said Mackay.

"I care deeply about the Scottish game and about the role the Scottish FA plays in leading and nurturing it. We have some of the most passionate, knowledgeable and committed coaches around and it's no real surprise to me that a new generation of confident, brave and technical players are now emerging."

