Bosnia-Herzegovina v Italy

Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
- 22Piric
- 15Corluka
- 20Hadzikadunic
- 6Sanicanin
- 2Kadusic
- 13Cimirot
- 7Tatar
- 10Pjanic
- 14Gojak
- 19Krunic
- 11Prevljak
Substitutes
- 1Dizdarevic
- 3Nastic
- 4Todorovic
- 5Ziljkic
- 8Visca
- 9Hadzic
- 12Kacavenda
- 16Danilovic
- 17Rahmanovic
- 18Kovacevic
- 21Loncar
- 23Milosevic
Italy
- 21Donnarumma
- 16Florenzi
- 15Acerbi
- 19Bastoni
- 3Emerson
- 18Barella
- 8Jorginho
- 5Locatelli
- 11Berardi
- 9Belotti
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2D'Ambrosio
- 4Tonali
- 6Romagnoli
- 7Lasagna
- 12Meret
- 13Calabria
- 14Soriano
- 17Pessina
- 20Bernardeschi
- 22Orsolini
- 23Di Lorenzo
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andrea Belotti (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Italy).
Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Josip Corluka tries a through ball, but Benjamin Tatar is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Emerson.
Attempt missed. Emerson (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Domenico Berardi following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Kenan Piric.
Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.
Hand ball by Domenico Berardi (Italy).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Josip Corluka.
Hand ball by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Italy).