Belgium v Denmark

Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 10T Hazard
- 8Tielemans
- 6Dendoncker
- 22Chadli
- 14Mertens
- 7De Bruyne
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 4Boyata
- 11Lukebakio
- 12Coucke
- 13Casteels
- 15Kayembe
- 16Foket
- 17Vanaken
- 18Verschaeren
- 19Praet
- 20Benteke
- 21Mechele
- 23Batshuayi
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 18Wass
- 4Kjaer
- 6Christensen
- 5Maehle Pedersen
- 23Højbjerg
- 8Delaney
- 20Poulsen
- 10Eriksen
- 9Braithwaite
- 21Wind
Substitutes
- 2Scholz
- 3Vestergaard
- 7Jonsson
- 11Sisto
- 12Bah
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Dalsgaard
- 15Jensen
- 16Lössl
- 17Andersen
- 19Damsgaard
- 22Rönnow
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Yussuf Poulsen.
Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Belgium).
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Joakim Maehle Pedersen.
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Denmark).
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Attempt missed. Daniel Wass (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonas Wind following a corner.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Nacer Chadli.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).
Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Wind.
Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonas Wind (Denmark).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.