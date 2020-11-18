Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward returns second positive coronavirus test
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has again returned a positive test for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.
The 28-year-old initially tested positive last week, despite not displaying any symptoms.
Salah went into self-isolation after returning the positive test.
The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed that Salah had been tested again on Wednesday, and that the result was positive.
More to follow.
