Jordan Pickford, Mason Mount, Nick Pope and Jack Grealish will be in contention for Southgate's postponed Euro 2020 squad

England have a little more than 200 days until they kick off their postponed Euro 2020 campaign after failing to qualify for the Nations League finals.

Gareth Southgate's side endured mixed fortunes in this relatively new international format, although they ended with a flourish in a win in their dead rubber against Iceland at Wembley.

England and Southgate have much to ponder as they try to build on their surprise run to the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Russia, with the opportunity of a potential final on home soil.

So what are the big issues facing Southgate and England?

Is England's system too defensive?

Both Mount (pictured with S0uthgate) and Grealish impressed during England's final game of 2020

Southgate's use of a 3-4-3 system, a tweak on what worked so well in Russia, is coming under increasing scrutiny as England have looked short of threat in the Nations League, only winning in Iceland with a late Raheem Sterling penalty before a dire goalless draw in Denmark.

England did beat Belgium 2-1 at Wembley although, if we wish to nitpick, goals came via Marcus Rashford's penalty and a huge deflection for Mason Mount. Then came a dismal loss at home to the Danes.

It did all end with an easy win against Iceland on Wednesday. This was victory against a poor, depleted side but the superbly creative performances from Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, who was also outstanding in the 2-0 loss in Belgium, and Manchester City's Phil Foden will only mean more searching questions about the make-up of Southgate's future starting line-up.

Southgate still seems set on the 3-4-3 system for the Euros but the use of two holding midfield players, whether it is Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson or Rice and Kalvin Phillips or Harry Winks, who have been used in games before the Iceland finale, looked stodgy and hardly likely to strike fear into the heart of Europe's elite.

Surely this has to change after the graphic demonstration of what Grealish and Foden can give England.

In Southgate's defence, he was without Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in their final two games, and their pace is regarded a crucial to the system in support of Harry Kane - but there is no question the continued use of two holders is a flaw in the formation.

The emergence of Grealish and Foden will fuel the debate about how England can be more creative after showing what they can offer. Southgate is also a big fan of Chelsea's Mason Mount, who has shown he can flourish at England level with another goal against Iceland.

England's attacking midfield maestros (all competitions for club since August 2019) Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) James Maddison (Leicester City) Mason Mount (Chelsea) Games played 49 49 65 Minutes played 4270 3661 4629 Goals 15 12 19 Assists 12 4 7 Goals + assists 27 16 16 Minutes/goal involvement 158 229 289

Southgate is limited in time and games to consider changing England's formation again - and is unlikely to do so - but there is no doubt Grealish made a compelling case to start after his performance in Belgium and was joined by Foden, 20, after his brilliant two-goal show against Iceland.

England's management team - who finally appear convinced by 25-year-old's Grealish's suitability - must find a way of working him into their plans permanently and Foden is another whose credentials cannot be ignored.

Grealish has looked capable of providing the X Factor that England currently lack but is also a free spirit so it is a delicate balancing act facing both player and manager. Foden has been earmarked as a future England regular since his teens and his time may now be coming.

There must be more ambition shown if England are to fulfil hopes and aspirations at the Euros - and the likes of Grealish and Foden could provide it.

Can Pickford stay number one?

Pickford kept a clean sheet in the win against Iceland in the Nations League

Jordan Pickford has been Southgate's trusted first choice England goalkeeper since before the 2018 World Cup, where he was a huge success, and the manager reaffirmed his faith in Everton's number one recently.

It came amid mounting criticism of the 26-year-old's form and his ill-judged challenge on Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby that ruled the Netherlands defender out for the season.

He was also rested by Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti for the recent game at Newcastle United although he was restored against Manchester United.

Southgate's judgement and loyalty to Pickford, who he called to check on after the Van Dijk fallout, is based on the fact he has never let him down for England and until he does, or the likes of Burnley's Nick Pope or Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson build a stronger case, it will stay that way.

When measured by Opta stats, Pickford has yet to make an error leading to a goal in 30 England appearances with a save percentage ratio of 73.79%, while conceding 27 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets.

There is no disguising Pickford's erratic club form over a long period, but it is also clear to see why Southgate says it is not time for a change in goal.

Pick England's best XI After the latest set of international fixtures, choose your first-choice England XI and share it with your friends.



















Select formation Confirm team

England's defensive dilemma

Southgate's use of three at the back creates places to fight for in the starting XI.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, given the captaincy in Harry Kane's absence against the Republic of Ireland, is another who retains Southgate's trust despite trauma on and off the field this season, but England's manager will have everything crossed that Liverpool's Joe Gomez can return before the Euros, which may be touch and go.

Eric Dier has been used in central defence while Kyle Walker, who still has those occasionally expensive lapses of concentration, has been used on the right side of the system.

All three are capable Premier League players, the same applying to Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings and Everton defender Michael Keane, but there remain major concerns about England's vulnerability when confronted by top-class international attacking opposition.

Wolves captain Conor Coady has been a breath of fresh air and has really pressed his claims, the 27-year-old's natural leadership being felt in the camp.

England's defence, when put to the severest tests, has been a concern for some time and those worries still exist as the Euros looms into view.

Southgate's goalkeeping dilemma (all competitions for club since August 2019) Jordan Pickford (Everton) Nick Pope (Burnley) Dean Henderson (Sheffield United & Manchester United Games played 52 46 43 Minutes played 4680 4140 3859 Saves 130 145 108 Saves per game 2.5 3.2 2.5 Save percentage 63 69 73 Goals conceded 76 63 39 Clean sheets 12 17 16 Errors leading to goals 7 3 1 Penalties faced 4 6 5 Penalties saved 0 1 1 Penalty goals conceded 3 5 3

England's causes for optimism

Foden scored twice as England beat Iceland 4-0 at Wembley

The growing maturity of Grealish and the precocious talent of Foden are two reasons to be cheerful, while it has been proved in the past that a fit and firing attacking trident of Kane, Sterling and Rashford can trouble any defence in world football. Southgate's squad carries potential for a huge threat.

England have an embarrassment of riches at right-back from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to Chelsea's Reece James. Arsenal's Ainsley-Maitland Niles can play in that position while Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has international ambitions. Southgate trusts Kieran Trippier and he will also be competing for a place on either flank.

On the left side, Arsenal's 19-year-old Bukayo Saka is an outstanding young talent who can rival Chelsea's Chilwell and Southgate, having already established Jadon Sancho in his squad, showed no hesitation in backing the talent of another youngster who made the journey from England to Borussia Dortmund in giving a debut to former Birmingham City 17-year-old Jude Bellingham.

Everton's in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made a seamless transition to senior level, not only scoring against Wales but showing the confidence and composure to take on penalty duties against the Republic of Ireland.

Let's not forget that while England rode their luck at home to Belgium in October, they still deserved great credit to for coming back from going a goal down to win against the world's top-ranked side. It proved it can be done and should bolster self-belief and confidence against the best.

And, with so many of the games in the Euros scheduled for Wembley, whether fans are back by then or not, Southgate and his players will be able to enjoy familiar surroundings next summer.

So, for all the concerns about creation and England's defence, there is no reason why Southgate can't plot a route ahead with cautious optimism.