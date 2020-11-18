Liam Boyce bundled home his second international goal to give Northern Ireland the lead

Northern Ireland ended another dismal Nations League campaign without a win as a late Romania equaliser held them to a draw at Windsor Park.

The hosts went into the match having had their relegation from the second tier confirmed just hours before as Uefa awarded Romania a win for their cancelled match against Norway.

A flat first half was lifted by a well-worked Liam Boyce goal soon after the interval that was levelled by visiting substitute Eric Bicfalvi.

It left NI with two points from six matches.

Four defeats and two draws, which both came against Wednesday's opposition, means Northern Ireland finished bottom of Group B1, six points behind third-placed Romania.

It means they will drop into the third tier of a competition in which they have now lost eight and drawn two of their outings.

Watched again by a home crowd of just over 1,000, Northern Ireland were unable to deliver what would have been a first victory during 90 minutes in Baraclough's first eight games in charge, and added to the disappointment of last week's Euro 2020 play-off final defeat by Slovakia.

Boyce's second international goal - and his first since June 2017 - came from a well-worked move in the 56th minute. Paddy McNair played a short corner to Michael Smith and his inviting cross was met by Boyce at the back post who scrambled home from close range.

The galvanised home side seized the initiative and looked to be heading for a much-needed win before the visitors came back into it and equalised when Florin Tanase squared it from the left and Bicfalvi swept home a well-guided finish into the bottom corner.

