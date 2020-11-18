Last updated on .From the section Football

EFL clubs have been told they can now use five substitutes per game for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The EFL board has agreed to increase the number, following consultation with their 72 clubs.

The new ruling will officially come into place from 12:00 GMT on Friday, in time for this weekend's round of games.

Championship clubs will be able to name up to nine substitutes in matchday squads, while League One and League Two clubs can name seven substitutes.

