Paul Tisdale (left, with head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington) won promotion to League One as manager of Milton Keynes Dons in 2019

Bristol Rovers have appointed former Exeter City and MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale as their new manager.

The 47-year-old replaces Ben Garner, who was sacked on Saturday after a 4-1 home defeat by Fleetwood.

Tisdale spent 12 years in charge of the Grecians before leaving for MK Dons in June 2018 but, despite winning promotion to League One in his first season, he was sacked in November 2019.

He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Memorial Stadium.

And his first game in charge will be Saturday's trip to Swindon Town.

Rovers' chief executive Martyn Starnes told the club website: "Paul has a vast amount of experience in the game and has several promotions on his CV.

"His ambition and long-term goals mirror that of the club's ongoing strategy, to build a Bristol Rovers DNA.

"His track record of developing younger players is impressive and we believe he's the ideal person to maximise the full potential that the playing squad possesses."

Tisdale takes over with Rovers 18th in League One, three points above the relegation zone and nine points off the play-off places.