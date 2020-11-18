Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

John Pemberton had spells with Crewe, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Leeds during his playing career

Chesterfield boss John Pemberton has left the club by mutual consent with the team 21st in the National League.

The 55-year-old was appointed in February following the sacking of previous manager John Sheridan.

He then agreed a 12-month contract with the Spireites in September, but they have won only two of their eight league games so far this season.

Chairman Mike Goodwin said he and Pemberton had agreed a change would be "in the best interests of the club".

As well as struggling in the league, Chesterfield also failed to reach the main draw of the FA Cup, losing 4-0 to Stockport County in the fourth qualifying round.

"John came in and did an impressive job during two spells as caretaker manager, prompting us to hand him the role on a permanent basis," said Goodwin.

"Unfortunately, results have not gone as we all expected this season, leading to a change of manager being required.

"The search for a new manager is now under way and I have no doubt that there will be a number of strong candidates. We will carefully consider the applications and carry out a stringent interview process before making an appointment."