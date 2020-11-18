Last updated on .From the section Luton

Gabriel Osho made five Championship appearances for Reading after the 2019-20 campaign restarted in June

Championship club Luton Town have signed former Reading defender Gabriel Osho on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, was released by the Royals at the end of last season.

Osho made 10 first-team appearances after coming through the Berkshire club's youth system and also had loan spells at Maidenhead United, Aldershot Town, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil Town.

The Hatters have not disclosed the length of his deal at Kenilworth Road.

