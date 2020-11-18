Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry's cup game will now be played at the Sligo Showgrounds on Wednesday, 25 November

Derry City's FAI Cup quarter-final away to Sligo Rovers has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 25 November, kick-off 19:30 GMT.

Sligo said the last-eight tie was not being on Friday as planned because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Derry camp.

However, the FAI's media release about the new date did not specify a reason and Derry City have yet to comment.

Athlone Town are already through to the semi-finals and the two other quarter-finals are to go ahead on Friday.

Finn Harps are at home to Premier Division champions and cup holders Shamrock Rovers while Bohemians face last season's beaten finalists Dundalk.