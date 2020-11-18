Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie try to dispossess Alan Forrest

Derek McInnes hopes Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie can follow Aberdeen teammate Andrew Considine's example by being ready to grasp their Scotland chance - if the opportunity arises.

Considine, 33, made his Scotland debut last month and the defender in contention to go to next year's Euros.

Midfield duo Ferguson and McCrorie are part of the Scotland Under-21 squad.

"Once you are in you have just got to make sure you are ready, as was Andy," said Dons boss McInnes.

"He gets in through somebody else's disappointment, it is the same for these boys they have got to try and be as ready as they can be when the opportunity comes along. There are others ahead of them at the minute and while they don't need to necessarily accept that, they can see that, and they have got work to do get into the squad."

Former Pittodrie players Kenny McLean and Ryan Jack are among Scotland manager Steve Clarke's central midfield options for Wednesday evening's Nations League match in Israel.

"The squad has been pretty consistent, it is difficult for anybody to get in but I think it is also unrealistic to think you are going to get through a full season, a demanding season that there are not going to be injuries somewhere," said McInnes, who won two Scotland caps.

"Somebody's injury disappointment will be somebody's opportunity, I am sure there are players playing for various clubs, including our own, that will see the potential of maybe getting to those Euros and what a carrot that is for them to be involved in that.

"Both players would deal with the games if they were called up, both have got a brilliant temperament, both have been key players; Lewis for a number of years for us now and Ross has been a key player for us."

Meanwhile, winger Niall McInnes will miss Aberdeen's next three games after picking up a calf injury with Northern Ireland.