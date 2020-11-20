Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 20 November

Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT: Bala moved up to second after last weekend's win over Penybont and will aim to complete a phase one double over Gavin Allen's Aberystwyth having won 5-2 at Maes Tegid in October. Aberystwyth are seventh but have not won in three games, two of which have been drawn.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cefn Druids; 19:45 GMT: Nomads, who beat Caernarfon 2-1 in an ill-tempered game last Friday, are a point behind Bala in third spot but with a game in hand while Cefn Druids, whose game against Haverfordwest was called off, are still bottom of the table. Nomads won 5-0 at The Rock in October.

Saturday, 21 November

Barry Town United v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: Fourth-placed Barry have gone four games without a win while Newtown's 3-2 triumph over Flint was their first victory in four matches and saw Chris Hughes' side go ninth in the table. They are still seeking a first away win of the campaign.

Cardiff Met v The New Saints, 14:30 GMT: Cardiff Met are 10th despite being unbeaten in their last two games while league leaders The New Saints have yet to lose this season. The Saints were 2-0 winners when the sides met at Park Hall in September.

Haverfordwest County v Flint Town United, 14:30 GMT: Haverfordwest are set to return to action after players and staff had to isolate after a positive Covid-19 test which saw their game at Cefn Druids called off. Flint are 11th in the table after they fell to a seventh successive defeat against Newtown last Saturday.

Penybont P-P Caernarfon Town: This game was called earlier in the week after a Penybont player retuned a positive Covid-19 test.

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup

Sunday, 22 November

Abergavenny WFC v Cascade YC; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14;00 GMT

Swansea City v Cyncoed LFC; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 GMT