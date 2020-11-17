Last updated on .From the section Irish

Institute have not been able to play any league football yet this season after their relegation from the Irish Premiership was confirmed by NIFL in June

Managers of Championship clubs have called on the Northern Ireland Football League to support the local game's second tier by immediately classifying it as elite status.

This issue is preventing the Championship season from beginning.

A statement from all Championship bosses spoke of being "let down" by the football authorities and government.

"Our inability to start our season is directly linked to the elite status issue," said the managers' statement.

"As a group of managers, we are asking NIFL to live up to their stated aim and to support the re-grading of the NIFL Championship to elite status, with immediate effect and allow players, coaches, members and fans of all our clubs to have a little solace in this extremely testing and unique time.

"Allow our clubs to be diligent and support our local communities by bringing some normality and balance in a time of great stress and discomfort to us all."

Ballinamallard boss Harry McConkey is among the Championship managers calling for the second-tier league to be immediately granted elite status

The statement added that the current non-elite grading of the Championship was having mental health impacts on the well-being of players, staff and club members as well as causing financial difficulties for players and coaches.

"There are over 50 players on professional contracts operating in the NIFL Championship and 12 coaches with UEFA Pro-Licenses (or working towards this qualification).

"There are also quite a number of A and B licensed coaches as well as qualified physiotherapists and other support staff.

"The NIFL Championship is classified as 'senior' by the NIFL and a 'professional' league by the Irish FA. This is exactly the same definition as the NIFL Premiership.

"In addition, Sport NI define elite status as someone who 'plays in a professional league or competition' or derives a living from competing in sport'.

"With over 70 professional players and coaches within our league, we believe that those players and coaches are being discriminated against by the non-elite grading of Championship football whilst the football authorities and the government have granted elite status to the Premiership.

"Each club has invested substantial effort and resource ensuring that they have appropriately qualified staff and a designated Covid-19 officer.

"Are these people being told that they are less capable of controlling our environment and our reaction to this pandemic than those in similar positions at Premiership clubs."

The statement was written on behalf of Championship bosses Ivan Sproule, Ciaran McGurgan, John Bailie, Colin Nixon, Harry McConkey, Gary Smyth, Dean Smith, Sean Connor, Peter Thompson, Paul Harbinson, Darren Mullan and Colin McIlwrath.