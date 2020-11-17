Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League: Israel v Scotland Venue: Netanya Stadium, Netanya Date: Wednesday, 18 November Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Scotland are in Israel for the final match of their Nations League campaign but how much can you remember about previous meetings of the two sides?

Test your knowledge...