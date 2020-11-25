Millwall v Reading

MillwallMillwall19:00ReadingReading
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|13
|8
|3
|2
|17
|10
|7
|27
|2
|Bournemouth
|13
|7
|5
|1
|21
|11
|10
|26
|3
|Bristol City
|12
|7
|2
|3
|16
|11
|5
|23
|4
|Swansea
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|7
|7
|22
|5
|Watford
|12
|6
|4
|2
|15
|10
|5
|22
|6
|Reading
|12
|7
|1
|4
|19
|16
|3
|22
|7
|Stoke
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|18
|3
|21
|8
|Brentford
|13
|5
|5
|3
|18
|12
|6
|20
|9
|Luton
|13
|5
|4
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|19
|10
|Blackburn
|13
|5
|3
|5
|25
|15
|10
|18
|11
|Middlesbrough
|12
|4
|6
|2
|9
|6
|3
|18
|12
|Millwall
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|9
|2
|18
|13
|QPR
|13
|4
|5
|4
|15
|18
|-3
|17
|14
|Barnsley
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|14
|0
|16
|15
|Preston
|13
|5
|1
|7
|16
|17
|-1
|16
|16
|Huddersfield
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|15
|17
|Birmingham
|13
|3
|6
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|15
|18
|Cardiff
|12
|3
|5
|4
|13
|12
|1
|14
|19
|Rotherham
|13
|3
|3
|7
|12
|16
|-4
|12
|20
|Nottm Forest
|13
|3
|3
|7
|9
|16
|-7
|12
|21
|Coventry
|12
|2
|3
|7
|12
|23
|-11
|9
|22
|Wycombe
|13
|2
|3
|8
|6
|19
|-13
|9
|23
|Sheff Wed
|12
|3
|3
|6
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|24
|Derby
|12
|1
|3
|8
|5
|17
|-12
|6