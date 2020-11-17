Last updated on .From the section Football

Richarlison scored Brazil's second with a glancing header

Everton forward Richarlison was on the scoresheet as Brazil beat Uruguay, who had Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani sent off.

Cavai received a straight red card after a video assistant referee review following a challenge on Richarlison in the second half.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo opened the scoring before Richarlison headed in a second on the stroke of half-time.

Uruguay were without Luis Suarez after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite hitting the woodwork twice in the first half and Martin Caceres having a goal ruled out for offside in the latter stages, the hosts failed to record a shot on target.

Victory maintains Brazil's 100% winning record in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

They top the 10-team group, while Uruguay are fifth. The top-four teams will qualify automatically but the fifth-placed team will enter an inter-regional play-off.