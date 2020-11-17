UEFA Nations League - Group D1
AndorraAndorra0LatviaLatvia1

Andorra v Latvia

Line-ups

Andorra

  • 1Gomes
  • 23Rubio
  • 3Garcia Gonzalez
  • 5García Miramontes
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 2Martínez
  • 7Pujol Pons
  • 4Rebés
  • 17Cervós Moro
  • 6Fernández
  • 8Vieira de Vasconcelos

Substitutes

  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 10Clemente Garcés
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 12Silverio Pinto
  • 14Aláez
  • 16Martínez
  • 18Blanco
  • 19Gomez
  • 20Rodrigues Gonçalves
  • 21San Nicolás
  • 22Bernat Cuadros

Latvia

  • 12Ozols
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 6Cernomordijs
  • 4Dubra
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 7Kamess
  • 17Zjuzins
  • 21Karklins
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 22Gutkovskis

Substitutes

  • 1Ikstens
  • 2Ontuzans
  • 3Oss
  • 5Stuglis
  • 8Rugins
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 15Saveljevs
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 18Krollis
  • 19Kigurs
  • 20Tidenbergs
  • 23Oss
Referee:
Dimitar Meckarovski

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra 0, Latvia 1. Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Moises San Nicolás.

  3. Post update

    Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Antonijs Cernomordijs following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Moises San Nicolás.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kaspars Dubra.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

  7. Post update

    Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Kriss Karklins (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ricard Fernández (Andorra).

  10. Post update

    Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joan Cervós Moro (Andorra) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moises San Nicolás.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42202028
2Liechtenstein41212115
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy52305239
2Netherlands52215328
3Poland52125417
4Bos-Herze502339-62

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria540185312
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland5014310-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales541040413
2Finland540162412
3R. of Ireland502314-32
4Bulgaria501427-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium5401124812
2Denmark531163310
3England521234-17
4Iceland5005313-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633084412
2Malta62317529
3Latvia605134-15
4Andorra603316-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany6240107310
2Spain62317349
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro632162411
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus612326-45

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus531185310
2Albania52215238
3Lithuania512236-35
4Kazakhstan511347-34

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France641184413
2Portugal632192711
3Sweden620449-56
4Croatia6114713-64

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia52219728
2Hungary52215418
3Turkey51316606
4Serbia503247-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia541081713
2Greece532061511
3Kosovo502336-32
4Moldova5014110-91

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep53027529
3Israel512267-15
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Armenia52218628
3Georgia51316606
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

