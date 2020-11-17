Andorra v Latvia

Goal! Andorra 0, Latvia 1. Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.
Line-ups
Andorra
- 1Gomes
- 23Rubio
- 3Garcia Gonzalez
- 5García Miramontes
- 15San Nicolás
- 2Martínez
- 7Pujol Pons
- 4Rebés
- 17Cervós Moro
- 6Fernández
- 8Vieira de Vasconcelos
Substitutes
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 10Clemente Garcés
- 11Moreno Marín
- 12Silverio Pinto
- 14Aláez
- 16Martínez
- 18Blanco
- 19Gomez
- 20Rodrigues Gonçalves
- 21San Nicolás
- 22Bernat Cuadros
Latvia
- 12Ozols
- 11Savalnieks
- 6Cernomordijs
- 4Dubra
- 13Jurkovskis
- 7Kamess
- 17Zjuzins
- 21Karklins
- 14Ciganiks
- 10Ikaunieks
- 22Gutkovskis
Substitutes
- 1Ikstens
- 2Ontuzans
- 3Oss
- 5Stuglis
- 8Rugins
- 9Ikaunieks
- 15Saveljevs
- 16Jaunzems
- 18Krollis
- 19Kigurs
- 20Tidenbergs
- 23Oss
- Referee:
- Dimitar Meckarovski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Moises San Nicolás.
Post update
Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Antonijs Cernomordijs following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Moises San Nicolás.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kaspars Dubra.
Post update
Foul by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).
Post update
Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kriss Karklins (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ricard Fernández (Andorra).
Post update
Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Post update
Attempt saved. Joan Cervós Moro (Andorra) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moises San Nicolás.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.