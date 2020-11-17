Malta v Faroe Islands

Joseph Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
MaltaMalta0Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands0
Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).
Attempt blocked. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Kurt Shaw.
Attempt blocked. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Meinhard Egilsson Olsen with a cross.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gibraltar
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|2
|Liechtenstein
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|San Marino
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|3
|9
|2
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|8
|3
|Poland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Bos-Herze
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Austria
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Norway
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|9
|3
|Romania
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|4
|Northern Ireland
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wales
|5
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|13
|2
|Finland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|12
|3
|R. of Ireland
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|4
|Bulgaria
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Faroe Islands
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|4
|4
|12
|2
|Malta
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|2
|9
|3
|Latvia
|6
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4
|0
|7
|4
|Andorra
|6
|0
|2
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|6
|2
|4
|0
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Spain
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|3
|Ukraine
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|4
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montenegro
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2
|4
|11
|2
|Luxembourg
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|10
|3
|Azerbaijan
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|6
|4
|Cyprus
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belarus
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|2
|Albania
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|3
|8
|3
|Lithuania
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|4
|Kazakhstan
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slovenia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|13
|2
|Greece
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|11
|3
|Kosovo
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|4
|Moldova
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|North Macedonia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|7
|2
|9
|2
|Armenia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|3
|Georgia
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|4
|Estonia
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|2