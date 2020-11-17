Gibraltar v Liechtenstein

Noah Frommelt (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
GibraltarGibraltar0LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0
Foul by Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).
Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Iain Stephen Sergeant (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Mohamed Badr Hassan (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andre Tjay De Barr.
Foul by Noah Frommelt (Liechtenstein).
Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gibraltar
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|2
|Liechtenstein
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|San Marino
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|3
|9
|2
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|8
|3
|Poland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Bos-Herze
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Austria
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Norway
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|9
|3
|Romania
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|4
|Northern Ireland
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wales
|5
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|13
|2
|Finland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|12
|3
|R. of Ireland
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|4
|Bulgaria
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Faroe Islands
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|4
|4
|12
|2
|Malta
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|2
|9
|3
|Latvia
|6
|0
|5
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|4
|Andorra
|6
|0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|6
|2
|4
|0
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Spain
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|3
|Ukraine
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|4
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montenegro
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2
|4
|11
|2
|Luxembourg
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|10
|3
|Azerbaijan
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|6
|4
|Cyprus
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belarus
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|2
|Albania
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|3
|8
|3
|Lithuania
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|4
|Kazakhstan
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slovenia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|13
|2
|Greece
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|11
|3
|Kosovo
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|4
|Moldova
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|North Macedonia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|7
|2
|9
|2
|Armenia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|3
|Georgia
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|4
|Estonia
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|2