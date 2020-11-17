UEFA Nations League - Group D2
GibraltarGibraltar0LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0

Gibraltar v Liechtenstein

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Gibraltar

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 6Wiseman
  • 14Chipolina
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 10Walker
  • 3Ronan
  • 5Annesley
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 19De Barr

Substitutes

  • 1Goldwin
  • 2Jolley
  • 7Vinet
  • 9Styche
  • 11Casciaro
  • 13Banda
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Power
  • 18Pons
  • 20Priestley
  • 21Barry Coombes
  • 22Bosio

Liechtenstein

  • 1Hobi
  • 2Brändle
  • 6Malin
  • 23Hofer
  • 3Göppel
  • 13Büchel
  • 9Frick
  • 5Frommelt
  • 18Hasler
  • 22Kühne
  • 10Frick

Substitutes

  • 7Kardesoglu
  • 8Sele
  • 12Foser
  • 14Marxer
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Wolfinger
  • 19Ospelt
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Lo Russo
Referee:
Trustin Farrugia Cann

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Noah Frommelt (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).

  3. Post update

    Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by John Iain Stephen Sergeant (Gibraltar).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Badr Hassan (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andre Tjay De Barr.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Noah Frommelt (Liechtenstein).

  7. Post update

    Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42202028
2Liechtenstein41212115
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy52305239
2Netherlands52215328
3Poland52125417
4Bos-Herze502339-62

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria540185312
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland5014310-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales541040413
2Finland540162412
3R. of Ireland502314-32
4Bulgaria501427-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium5401124812
2Denmark531163310
3England521234-17
4Iceland5005313-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633084412
2Malta62317529
3Latvia605134-15
4Andorra603316-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany6240107310
2Spain62317349
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro632162411
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus612326-45

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus531185310
2Albania52215238
3Lithuania512236-35
4Kazakhstan511347-34

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France641184413
2Portugal632192711
3Sweden620449-56
4Croatia6114713-64

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia52219728
2Hungary52215418
3Turkey51316606
4Serbia503247-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia541081713
2Greece532061511
3Kosovo502336-32
4Moldova5014110-91

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep53027529
3Israel512267-15
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Armenia52218628
3Georgia51316606
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories