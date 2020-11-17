Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Andy Legg previously managed Llanelli from 2009-12

Andy Legg has been appointed manager of Cymru South side Llanelli Town.

It is the second time the 54-year-old former Wales midfielder has taken charge at Stebonheath Park, having led them to their maiden Cymru Premier title in 2008.

Legg replaces Mark Dickeson, who stood down in earlier in November.

"I am looking forward to the challenge and not looking to play second fiddle. It's going to be a tough league to get out of," Legg said.

"But the hard work starts now. Given time, I'm sure that we will get it right, and hopefully, we can look forward to European football at Stebonheath Park again.

"I was successful last time and hopefully, I will be successful this time."