The Scottish FA is to "seek clarity" from the country's government on how the level four lockdown rules impact on grassroots football.

From Friday the toughest Covid-19 restrictions will be introduced in 11 council areas, including Glasgow, for at least three weeks.

While the professional game is allowed to continue, the outlook is bleaker further down the football ranks.

Only non-contact outdoor sports are permitted under level four guidelines.

With no non-professional matches and no formal training allowed, grassroots and youth football will effectively grind to a halt.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said existing advice for people in level three or four regions not to travel outside their own council area except for "certain essential purposes" will become law on Friday.

That will also mean people not living in those parts of the country must not travel to them except for essential purposes.