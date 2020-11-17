England manager Gareth Southgate defends international break

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments119

Ben Chilwell
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell was injured during England's defeat in Belgium but could play against Iceland on Wednesday

England manager Gareth Southgate has defended the current international break, saying teams are trying to manage the situation "as best we can".

Some called for the break to be cancelled to ease player workload during an already congested schedule.

Southgate, whose side play three times in seven days during the window, said the game as a whole was to blame and not just the international part.

"Everyone has a responsibility," Southgate said.

"The whole calendar is the responsibility of everybody."

England play Iceland in a Nations League dead rubber on Wednesday.

On Sunday they lost to Belgium in the same competition, having secured a friendly win against the Republic of Ireland last Thursday.

Southgate said the reintroduction of the five substitutes rule in the Premier League is the "only way" to reduce the workload on players as the number of injuries continues to rise.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez suffered a serious knee injury in England training last week while club team-mate Jordan Henderson and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will both miss Wednesday's game after returning to their clubs with injuries.

But Southgate said the break was important for international teams and players.

"We have got four more games in the next four or five months to prepare for a European championships," Southgate said.

"Add into that, players want to play, they want to win caps, score goals.

"I totally understand the big picture and that it is difficult for every club especially.

"It is not international football on its own that is the issue. It is the collective load of everything - European matches, club matches, internationals."

Southgate said England had managed the situation, with no player having started more than five of the national team's seven matches this year.

Full-back Kieran Trippier, who plays in Spain for Atletico Madrid and is one of the players to have started five times, said: "Any opportunity I get to represent my country I want to be here.

"Obviously playing with the European games every three days, it is difficult. It's just how you manage yourself and with recovery."

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Sorry Gareth, let's just say it how it is. There was no need for international friendlies to be played during this break (the 'competitive' matches are painful enough to watch as it is...)

    • TrompeLeMonde replied:
      Quite. At one point England were meant to play New Zealand at Wembley. Players flying round the world to play a friendly during a pandemic just defies logic. The Nations League didn't need to happen as well - there've been several positive cases in the Ireland camp (just about the only positive thing to come out of them recently) but at least we got to see them play Wales for the gazillionth time.

  • I don't have a problem with the Nations League games but they were supposed to replace friendlies. So why are meaningless friendlies STILL going ahead during an already congested season?

    • Cymraes27 replied:
      I believe this time round was due to have to include the Euro playoffs making it slightly longer than usual so the FAs decided to throw in a friendly probably. Makes no sense, they don't make money from it

  • How can you play international fixtures during a pandemic? The amount of players injured or contracting the virus is crazy. Even in a normal season, international fixtures should never be played mid way through a season play them after the season has finished !

  • There is no defence for pointless internationals.
    Stop them now! Especially during a pandemic wheninternational travel is deemed 'high risk'. Greed and abject stupidity in equal amounts.

  • The International friendlies are pointless in the current situation, bearing in mind the number of club games that are having to be fit into a shortened season.

    Before we know it World Cup qualifiers against the likes of San Marino & The Faroe Islands will be with us and then the whole thing just becomes a joke.

  • Players have never been fitter or more pampered. Pitches are no longer heavy mud baths. The ball is lighter. And hard tackles are outlawed. So why are footballers struggling to play 2 or 3 times in a week?

    • mustardcustard replied:
      Yes, but equally the top players are at Olympic standard and a midfielder can find himself running upwards of 13km twice a week. Not sure Bob Latchford managed back in the day

  • Completely and utterly indefensible to host these international games. Players being put at unnecessary risk and ending up in ‘bubbles’ spanning the globe. Player safety and national guidelines should have been adhered but I suppose profit always comes first doesn’t it? All those sponsors angry at postponement of pointless nations league games should hang their heads in shame

  • So many snowflakes about. Back in the day international games were played midweek between weekend club games, plus they played more club games then. On heavy pitches, bad tackles, etc. If players are not playing games they should be training anyway.

    • Rq1990 replied:
      Football evolved out of this. Move into the 21st century. Games are faster players are stronger and fitter and we’re getting more injuries than ever!

  • He found a distraction to keep people from talking about his "coaching abilities"

    • SteveC replied:
      What "coaching abilities"? He doesn't have any!

  • Squads are big enough and the players get paid a damn site more than the Carers who have got us through covid.
    Another bunch of snowflakes who need to knuckle down and get on with the task in hand.

  • A great lesson in passing the buck, Southgate. "It's everyone's responsibility", wow there's leadership.

    • SongFish replied:
      well it is. internationals are relevant, and i'd rather them crammed into this 1-2 weeks than more breaks in league season. Also, a lot of teams play tours pre-season, often straight after big tournaments. So it is the responsibility of everyone. It's easy to criticise and not have a solution. People used to moan about friendlies, so LoN was born. No they complain about that.

  • What an idiotic comment from him

    • jamois replied:
      The one about 5 subs is ill-considered and shows he panders only to the 'establishment' and 'top 6'.

  • The League of Nations is pants....

    • SongFish replied:
      much rather it than friendlies. 1 day we will be desperate for that extra chance of qualifying for the Euros

  • The players are dropping with injuries left right and centre not because they are overworked, jeezus kriste the season has barely begun.

    What they haven't recovered from is 100+ days doing sweet FA (on full pay) having done nothing at home to maintain some degree of match readiness, followed by restart matches pampered with 5 subs and a drinks break every 20 minutes.

    It's work time, get on.

  • Southgate: there are too many games in a congested season adding to the players stress and fitness levels.

    FA: we can arrange a pointless game against Ireland.

    Southgate: oh go on then

  • Completely pointless as well as reckless. Why are players travelling all over the world during a pandemic? Scrap international games and just stick with domestic leagues world wide.

    Just a money making spin for FIFA & UEFA, no thought whatsoever for the players safety.

  • GS defending the indefensable, these internationals should have been scrapped when it became apparent that the UK was going in to a 2nd national lockdown.

  • Ask Salah who caught Corona virus whilst with Egypt if it is worth it. People are dying, losing jobs, kids going hungry yet we should still travel the world to kick a ball. I don’t think so.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Where did he catch it .... Brothers Wedding by any chance was it.

      Bubbles are set up for a reason and surely his Club and Country were made aware of his Plans and gave him their blessing to attend.

      End of the day we do not know where yet he came into contact.

  • Pointless games , pointless manager , give the players a break

  • I feel the nations league should have been postponed for this season with some of the international breaks scrapped to help spread out the domestic season a bit more

    • SongFish replied:
      hmm actually a good call. For once on here!

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

  • Press X To Continue Xbox

    The Press X To Continue podcast asks: Is it worth the money?