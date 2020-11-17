Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Andrew Surman (left) and Simon Francis, who both left Bournemouth in August, played 550 games for the club between them

MK Dons have signed experienced former Southampton and Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman on a short-term contract.

The 34-year-old joins on a free transfer after being released by the Cherries this summer.

South Africa-born Surman, who has also played for Wolves and Norwich City, has made 453 career appearances.

"I'm a player that wants to get on the ball and keep it moving, and I look to impose my technical ability," Surman told the MK Dons website.

"By the looks of it, I've come to the right place to do that."