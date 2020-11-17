Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack received congratulatory messages from his Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister after the national team reached next summer's European Championship finals. (Sun) external-link

Jack wants Scotland to make "a real statement" by reaching more major tournaments. (Record) external-link

Midfielder Jack did not feel part of the Scotland set-up until Steve Clarke became manager. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Clarke urges his Scotland players to forget last week's Euros play-off final win and focus on beating Israel and aiding their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup. (Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu is back in the South Africa fold after resolving a dispute with manager Molefi Ntseki. (Record) external-link

Reports in Italy suggest Gambia defender Omar Colley, who was previously linked with Celtic, is to leave Sampdoria. (Record) external-link

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is pain free seven games after returning to the first team following a near 18-month injury absence. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link