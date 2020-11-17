Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Duncan Watmore made 22 appearances for Sunderland in 2019-20

Middlesbrough have signed former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore on a short-term deal until January.

The 26-year-old left the Black Cats in the summer after making 71 league appearances for the club.

He had been training with Neil Warnock's side for a number of weeks and could now make his debut against Norwich City on Saturday.

"He's done very well in training and he's a smashing lad," Warnock told the club website. external-link

