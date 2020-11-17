Duncan Watmore: Middlesbrough sign former Sunderland forward
Middlesbrough have signed former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore on a short-term deal until January.
The 26-year-old left the Black Cats in the summer after making 71 league appearances for the club.
He had been training with Neil Warnock's side for a number of weeks and could now make his debut against Norwich City on Saturday.
"He's done very well in training and he's a smashing lad," Warnock told the club website.
