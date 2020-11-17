Last updated on .From the section Football

Fifa has moved this season's Club World Cup from December to February 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

European representatives Bayern Munich won the Champions League in August, but the pandemic affected the conclusion of other continental championships.

The tournament will still be played in Qatar, from 1-11 February.

"The Club World Cup Qatar 2020 has been subject to the disruptive effect on the confederations' continental club championships," said Fifa.

"The introduction of strict return-to-play protocols have facilitated a successful resumption of continental club championships, the last of which is now scheduled to conclude by the end of January 2021."

Liverpool won the last Club World Cup in December 2019.

Fifa also announced that its women's Under-20 and Under-17 2020 World Cups, initially rescheduled for 2021, have been cancelled and will not take place.

The respective host nations for the 2020 tournaments will now host the next scheduled finals in 2022 instead - Costa Rica staging the Under-20 World Cup, and India the Under-17 one.