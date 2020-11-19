Last updated on .From the section England

Laura Coombs has scored three goals in her last three appearances for Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs said she could not believe she was recalled to the England squad for the first time in five years.

The 29-year-old made both of her England appearances in October 2015 at the CFA International Tournament.

She has scored three goals in her last three games for Man City - including against former club Liverpool and rivals Manchester United.

"I was really happy but surprised as well," Coombs told BBC Sport.

"I didn't really think it was ever going to happen for me. I was over the moon when Phil [Neville] called. I couldn't believe it!"

Coombs said England boss Neville had seen a "change in my performances" under Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor, who took over from Nick Cushing in May.

"[Taylor] is really clear with his messages and what he wants from certain positions. He's helped me a lot," added Coombs.

"We have done a lot of video analysis and specific training. He wanted me to be more around the box going forward and I've done that. It's paying off with some goals so I'm happy with that."

The midfielder started a third consecutive match for City in Saturday's derby against Manchester United - picked ahead of Scotland international Caroline Weir, England's Jill Scott and USA World Cup winner Rose Lavelle.

"Laura Coombs is a player I have watched a lot this season and I have been very impressed with her progression in the game," said Neville, after announcing the England squad on Tuesday.

England start a 10-day training camp at St George's Park on 22 November.

Their friendly against Norway, which had been due to take place on 1 December in Sheffield, was cancelled because their opponents were unable to travel amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, the squad will be split in half on the camp and will play two in-house training matches.

Coombs is joined in the squad by 11 team-mates from Manchester City and said despite feeling "nervous" she has "people there I can lean on if I need to ask questions".

"I just want to be myself in training and do what I do every day at Manchester City. I want to bring more presence and show I can have more of an impact in games than maybe I have previously," she added.

"It's a great honour. I know it's just a training camp but I really want to go there and impress. Hopefully it won't be my last camp.

"I want to be there playing for my country because it's an amazing feeling."