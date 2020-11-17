Steve Clarke's side went unbeaten for nine games until Sunday's 1-0 loss in Slovakia

Some people should "hang their heads in shame" for their "untoward" criticism of Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, says Ross County's Stuart Kettlewell.

Clarke's side secured their place at the rearranged Euro 2020 finals with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in Belgrade last week.

It ended a 23-year wait to qualify for a major men's tournament.

"It was only a few weeks ago I heard everybody hammering Steve Clarke and his players," manager Kettlewell said.

"We have all heard those comments and seen questions over his tactics, questioning his players that he is playing in certain areas of the pitch, and then all of a sudden we find ourselves at a major championships and everybody is brilliant.

"So somebody is wrong. Some of the comments are completely untoward and they had to be given a period of time to go and try to piece something together, which he has certainly done. It looks like it is almost that club mentality - they have a real togetherness."

Kettlewell is delighted Clarke overcame the criticism to secure an "incredible achievement" and is particularly pleased to see players from provincial clubs, like Motherwell pair Declan Gallagher and Stephen O'Donnell, playing significant roles.

"You have got Motherwell players standing beside Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal players," he said.

"A lot of guys in Scotland have to look at it as a real opportunity and see that there is a national manager that is not looking at the club you play for - he is simply looking for the best guy for the role."