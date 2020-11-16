Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Bristol City have not revealed who has tested positive for Covid-19

Bristol City's Failand training ground is closed after a number of positive Covid-19 tests at the club last week.

On 10 November BBC Bristol reported external-link a "handful" of players and staff at the Championship side had tested positive.

The Robins hope to resume training on Thursday after a fresh round of tests.

Dean Holden's side are due to host managerless Derby on Saturday and the unnamed players who caught the virus could feature if they have completed their 10 days of self-isolation.