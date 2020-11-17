Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny's Republic squad have lost 12 players for Covid-related seasons in their two series of fixtures over the past month

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has avoided getting drawn into a war of words with unhappy Jose Mourinho after Matt Doherty's positive Covid-19 test.

The positive tests for Spurs defender Doherty and James McClean brought the list of Irish players affected by Covid-19 issues in recent weeks to 12.

A seemingly sarcastic Instagram post from Mourinho later spoke of "total safety" in national teams.

"My sympathy would be to the players first of all," said the Republic boss.

Kenny spoke as the Republic prepare for Wednesday's Nations League Group B4 relegation battle against Bulgaria in Dublin.

Asked directly about Mourinho's comments, Kenny replied: "First and foremost, I'm sympathetic towards the players themselves because it's quite traumatic for a player to get coronavirus in a situation like that and the effect on their families. I think that's lost sometimes.

"Secondly, yes, it isn't ideal for clubs, we must acknowledge that it's not ideal at all, and it's not ideal for international teams either.

"We all have to live with this situation at the moment."

An Instagram post from Jose Mourinho spoke sarcastically of "total safety" in national squads after he learnt of Matt Doherty's positive Covid-19 test on Monday

Spurs striker Son quarantined in Austria

The news concerning Doherty increased the Spurs manager's apparent frustrations after his striker Son Heung-min had to go into quarantine in an Austrian hotel when six of his South Korea team-mates tested positive for the virus.

Republic boss Kenny lost eight players in total during October's international triple-header - including strikers Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah for the heartbreaking Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia before it was later learned that the Covid case they were connected to had proved to be a false positive.

West Brom striker Callum Robinson was ruled out of last Thursday's 3-0 friendly defeat by England after testing positive for the virus and the same fate befell Alan Browne after the Wembley game, where he had featured.

In addition, Republic goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, who is an asthmatic, has opted not to return to Dublin with the rest of the party after Sunday's 1-0 defeat in Cardiff following the latest positive Covid-19 tests.

Kenny, who chose to play England rather than travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina in an attempt to minimise the risk to his players, insisted he does not have concerns about the safety measures which have been put in place, although which appear to have failed to prevent the virus being brought into the camp.

"Last month, we weren't hit with a lot of infections, we were hit with close contacts because we adhered to the policies a lot stricter, maybe, than anyone else because we had that two-metre rule and were following the HSE [Health Service Executive] guidelines.

"We didn't have any more than anyone else, I would say, but we had eight ruled out, two with it and six with close contacts in the last camp. Obviously with this camp, we've had four ruled out with it.

"It's difficult to manage it. A lot of the protocols have been followed to a high standard, but just sometimes the virus doesn't discriminate."

Republic without 13 of original squad

Between coronavirus withdrawals, injuries and suspensions, Kenny is without 13 of the squad that assembled last week but the opposition have been badly hit with Bulgaria missing nine players for Covid-19 reasons.

On Monday, Kenny drafted in Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott, who is on loan at Millwall, Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor plus Shamrock Rovers duo Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff.

The Republic are yet to win in seven games under Kenny and have not scored in the past six but the manager continues to insist that there are reasons to be optimistic for the future.

"We've come in for a bit of criticism, and that's fair enough," he said. "That's part of the territory when you don't win games, I accept that.

"But we're building a squad of players that will be available for the World Cup qualifiers in March."

Despite their struggles, the Republic will remain in League B of the Nations League if they avoid defeat in Dublin against a Bulgarian side whose opening draw against the Irish in Sofia is their only point so far in the competition.