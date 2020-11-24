League Two
SouthendSouthend United19:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 5Hobson
  • 8Dieng
  • 48White
  • 2Bwomono
  • 24Demetriou
  • 7Olayinka
  • 12Clifford
  • 11Egbri
  • 21Rush
  • 10Goodship

Substitutes

  • 4McCormack
  • 13Seaden
  • 16Phillips
  • 27Kyprianou
  • 35Coker
  • 37Chandler
  • 39Adedoja

Forest Green

  • 1McGee
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Stokes
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Winchester
  • 4Sweeney
  • 11Cadden
  • 17Bailey
  • 8Adams
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 9Stevens
  • 10Collins
  • 18Young
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Richardson
  • 28March
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
