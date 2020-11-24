League Two
ExeterExeter City19:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Colchester United

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 3Sparkes
  • 11Williams
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 6McArdle
  • 7Law
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee
  • 25Ajose
  • 34Hartridge

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 3Bramall
  • 8Pell
  • 23Poku
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Stevenson
  • 7Senior
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Norris
  • 11Harriott
  • 17Scarlett
  • 29George
  • 37Bohui
  • 39Folivi
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
