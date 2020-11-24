League Two
BarrowBarrow19:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Progression Solicitors Stadium, England

Barrow v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 18Zouma
  • 5Platt
  • 3Brough
  • 27Barry
  • 8Jones
  • 4Taylor
  • 2Brown
  • 25Biggins
  • 9Quigley
  • 33James

Substitutes

  • 11Kay
  • 12Lillis
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Angus
  • 28Taylor
  • 29Reid

Oldham

  • 1Lawlor
  • 14Fage
  • 22Diarra
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 4Coelho Jombati
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 6Garrity
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 11Grant
  • 9Rowe

Substitutes

  • 7Blackwood
  • 8Whelan
  • 17Barnett
  • 18McAleny
  • 25McCalmont
  • 33Bilboe
  • 34Hamer
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
