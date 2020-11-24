Barrow v Oldham Athletic

BarrowBarrow19:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Dixon
- 18Zouma
- 5Platt
- 3Brough
- 27Barry
- 8Jones
- 4Taylor
- 2Brown
- 25Biggins
- 9Quigley
- 33James
Substitutes
- 11Kay
- 12Lillis
- 19Wilson
- 20Angus
- 28Taylor
- 29Reid
Oldham
- 1Lawlor
- 14Fage
- 22Diarra
- 5Piergianni
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 4Coelho Jombati
- 24Bahamboula
- 6Garrity
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 11Grant
- 9Rowe
Substitutes
- 7Blackwood
- 8Whelan
- 17Barnett
- 18McAleny
- 25McCalmont
- 33Bilboe
- 34Hamer
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report to follow.