League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 33Howard
  • 5McGahey
  • 6Onariase
  • 4Bedeau
  • 14Green
  • 8Gilliead
  • 22Beestin
  • 20Spence
  • 12Brown
  • 9Loft
  • 11Eisa

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 18Hallam
  • 24Olomola
  • 25Rowe
  • 26Cordner
  • 45McAtee

Bolton

  • 13Gilks
  • 27Baptiste
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Delaney
  • 30Kioso
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 18Tutte
  • 2Jones
  • 11Crawford
  • 9Doyle
  • 7Delfouneso

Substitutes

  • 1Crellin
  • 14White
  • 15Mascoll
  • 16Greenidge
  • 17Darcy
  • 20Miller
  • 23Isgrove
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
View full League Two table

