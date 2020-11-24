League Two
StevenageStevenage19:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Port Vale

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Prosser
  • 12Hutton
  • 7Carter
  • 4Vincelot
  • 23Smith
  • 26Pett
  • 11Newton
  • 28Oteh

Substitutes

  • 3Coker
  • 9Effiong
  • 13Johnson
  • 16Iontton
  • 17List
  • 19Read
  • 24Marshall

Port Vale

  • 1Brown
  • 17Clark
  • 6Smith
  • 16Brisley
  • 24Fitzpatrick
  • 20Burgess
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 22McKirdy
  • 7Worrall
  • 12Robinson
  • 11Montaño

Substitutes

  • 3Crookes
  • 13Cullen
  • 15Mills
  • 21Rodney
  • 27Hurst
  • 30Visser
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
