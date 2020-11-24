League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:00BradfordBradford City
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 4Cissé
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 17Dennis
  • 16Brophy
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 7McAnuff
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Dayton
  • 12Thomas
  • 18Akinola
  • 44Wright

Bradford

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 6O'Connor
  • 4O'Connor
  • 21Staunton
  • 15French
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 23Wood
  • 16Clarke
  • 14Samuels
  • 10Donaldson

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 11Ismail
  • 13Hornby
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 26Scales
  • 32Mottley-Henry
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
