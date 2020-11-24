League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers19:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Carlisle United

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2O'Connor
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 8Spearing
  • 17Khan
  • 19Feeney
  • 7Morris
  • 9Vaughan
  • 11Blackett-Taylor

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 4Nelson
  • 10Ferrier
  • 13Murphy
  • 14Woolery
  • 22Lewis
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick

Carlisle

  • 21Farman
  • 2Tanner
  • 6Hayden
  • 32Bennett
  • 3Anderton
  • 7Riley
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 14Kayode
  • 9Alessandra
  • 20Toure

Substitutes

  • 4Devine
  • 5Hunt
  • 10Reilly
  • 11Patrick
  • 19Furman
  • 27Dewhurst
  • 31Obiero
Referee:
David Rock

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
