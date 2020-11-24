League Two
SalfordSalford City19:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Morecambe

Line-ups

Salford

  • 1Hladky
  • 6Clarke
  • 5Eastham
  • 12Bernard
  • 3Touray
  • 24Smith
  • 28Denny
  • 15Burgess
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 10Hunter
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 9Elliott
  • 14Boyd
  • 16Turnbull
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 31Evans
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Morecambe

  • 1Turner
  • 21Cooney
  • 6Davis
  • 5Lavelle
  • 2Mellor
  • 20Phillips
  • 24Songo'o
  • 10Wildig
  • 7Slew
  • 9Stockton
  • 11Mendes Gomes

Substitutes

  • 3Hendrie
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 12Halstead
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 18Pringle
  • 23Price
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
