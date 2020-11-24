Salford City v Morecambe

SalfordSalford City19:00MorecambeMorecambe
Line-ups
Salford
- 1Hladky
- 6Clarke
- 5Eastham
- 12Bernard
- 3Touray
- 24Smith
- 28Denny
- 15Burgess
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 10Hunter
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 9Elliott
- 14Boyd
- 16Turnbull
- 18Threlkeld
- 20Dieseruvwe
- 31Evans
- 37Thomas-Asante
Morecambe
- 1Turner
- 21Cooney
- 6Davis
- 5Lavelle
- 2Mellor
- 20Phillips
- 24Songo'o
- 10Wildig
- 7Slew
- 9Stockton
- 11Mendes Gomes
Substitutes
- 3Hendrie
- 4Knight-Percival
- 8Diagouraga
- 12Halstead
- 16O'Sullivan
- 18Pringle
- 23Price
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match report to follow.