League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 17Adebowale
  • 5McNerney
  • 24Craig
  • 3Doherty
  • 20Matthews
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 29Hesketh
  • 36Watters
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 10Nadesan
  • 11Frost
  • 23Ashford
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 26Galach
  • 37Nelson

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 6Waterfall
  • 32Idehen
  • 3Preston
  • 22Hewitt
  • 7Green
  • 4Rose
  • 19Wright
  • 20Edwards
  • 11Scannell

Substitutes

  • 13Battersby
  • 14Spokes
  • 15Clifton
  • 26Taylor
  • 29Starbuck
  • 33Adlard
  • 38Gomis
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1291220101028
2Cheltenham1381421111025
3Cambridge127322591624
4Carlisle137241914523
5Forest Green136431813522
6Exeter135622016421
7Colchester125521914520
8Salford125431910919
9Port Vale136161513219
10Morecambe135441623-719
11Leyton Orient135352015518
12Crawley135351816218
13Tranmere135351615118
14Harrogate134451414016
15Walsall133731215-316
16Bolton134451318-516
17Oldham134271724-714
18Barrow132741718-113
19Bradford123451316-313
20Grimsby11335917-812
21Mansfield131841318-511
22Scunthorpe11326818-1011
23Stevenage13157814-68
24Southend12129625-195
