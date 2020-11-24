League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 40Savin
  • 2Nottingham
  • 3Hughes
  • 4Burgess
  • 18Rodgers
  • 8Russell
  • 28Conneely
  • 6Butcher
  • 10Pritchard
  • 19Bishop
  • 32Charles

Substitutes

  • 1Baxter
  • 9Cassidy
  • 12Maguire
  • 15Sangare
  • 16Barclay
  • 24Sama
  • 26Mansell

Crewe

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 2Ng
  • 16Lancashire
  • 17Offord
  • 3Pickering
  • 8Lowery
  • 4Wintle
  • 14Finney
  • 19Dale
  • 9Porter
  • 10Kirk

Substitutes

  • 7Powell
  • 11Ainley
  • 13Richards
  • 15Zanzala
  • 18Griffiths
  • 23Johnson
  • 28Murphy
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
