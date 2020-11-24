Accrington Stanley v Crewe Alexandra

AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Line-ups
Accrington
- 40Savin
- 2Nottingham
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 18Rodgers
- 8Russell
- 28Conneely
- 6Butcher
- 10Pritchard
- 19Bishop
- 32Charles
Substitutes
- 1Baxter
- 9Cassidy
- 12Maguire
- 15Sangare
- 16Barclay
- 24Sama
- 26Mansell
Crewe
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 2Ng
- 16Lancashire
- 17Offord
- 3Pickering
- 8Lowery
- 4Wintle
- 14Finney
- 19Dale
- 9Porter
- 10Kirk
Substitutes
- 7Powell
- 11Ainley
- 13Richards
- 15Zanzala
- 18Griffiths
- 23Johnson
- 28Murphy
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match report to follow.