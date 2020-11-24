League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool

Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 15Lumley
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Wright
  • 4Anderson
  • 24John
  • 8Whiteman
  • 3James
  • 26Coppinger
  • 14Smith
  • 20Sims
  • 9Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 10Lokilo
  • 13Jones
  • 16Amos
  • 17Richards
  • 18Williams
  • 21Butler
  • 31Ravenhill

Blackpool

  • 1Maxwell
  • 20Turton
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 23Grétarsson
  • 3Husband
  • 22Hamilton
  • 12Dougall
  • 6Robson
  • 10Kaikai
  • 14Madine
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 2Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 8Anderson
  • 13Sims
  • 15Mitchell
  • 18Ward
  • 26Ballard
  • 31Woodburn
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
