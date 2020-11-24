Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 15Lumley
- 2Halliday
- 5Wright
- 4Anderson
- 24John
- 8Whiteman
- 3James
- 26Coppinger
- 14Smith
- 20Sims
- 9Okenabirhie
Substitutes
- 10Lokilo
- 13Jones
- 16Amos
- 17Richards
- 18Williams
- 21Butler
- 31Ravenhill
Blackpool
- 1Maxwell
- 20Turton
- 21Ekpiteta
- 23Grétarsson
- 3Husband
- 22Hamilton
- 12Dougall
- 6Robson
- 10Kaikai
- 14Madine
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 2Lawrence-Gabriel
- 8Anderson
- 13Sims
- 15Mitchell
- 18Ward
- 26Ballard
- 31Woodburn
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match report to follow.