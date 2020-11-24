League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth19:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Oxford United

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 6Whatmough
  • 20Raggett
  • 3Brown
  • 19Harness
  • 4Naylor
  • 14Cannon
  • 11Curtis
  • 10Harrison
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 7Williams
  • 8Close
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 17Morris
  • 23Pring
  • 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 35Bass

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 12Long
  • 5Moore
  • 22Atkinson
  • 3Ruffels
  • 17Henry
  • 6Gorrin
  • 14Forde
  • 2Clare
  • 19Agyei
  • 25Shodipo

Substitutes

  • 9Taylor
  • 10Sykes
  • 13Stevens
  • 15Mousinho
  • 18McGuane
  • 24Obita
  • 28Kelly
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
