League One
GillinghamGillingham1WimbledonAFC Wimbledon1

Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 6Medley
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 10Graham
  • 14McKenzie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 16MacDonald
  • 19Oliver
  • 9Samuel

Substitutes

  • 7Willock
  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 15Akinde
  • 23Woods
  • 26Maghoma
  • 35Drysdale

Wimbledon

  • 1Trueman
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 22Heneghan
  • 3Csoka
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 4Woodyard
  • 8Hartigan
  • 33Reilly
  • 42Seddon
  • 29Longman
  • 39Pigott

Substitutes

  • 5Nightingale
  • 6Thomas
  • 7Alexander
  • 9Palmer
  • 11Chislett
  • 12Rudoni
  • 13Tzanev
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 1, AFC Wimbledon 1. Ben Heneghan (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Reilly with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Zech Medley (Gillingham).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Reilly.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Woodyard.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Paul Kalambayi (AFC Wimbledon).

  10. Post update

    Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon).

  12. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jack Tucker (Gillingham).

  16. Post update

    Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

  19. Post update

    Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jack Tucker (Gillingham).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
View full League One table

