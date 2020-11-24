Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon

Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 5Tucker
- 6Medley
- 3Ogilvie
- 10Graham
- 14McKenzie
- 8Dempsey
- 16MacDonald
- 19Oliver
- 9Samuel
Substitutes
- 7Willock
- 11Coyle
- 12Walsh
- 15Akinde
- 23Woods
- 26Maghoma
- 35Drysdale
Wimbledon
- 1Trueman
- 30Kalambayi
- 22Heneghan
- 3Csoka
- 19McLoughlin
- 4Woodyard
- 8Hartigan
- 33Reilly
- 42Seddon
- 29Longman
- 39Pigott
Substitutes
- 5Nightingale
- 6Thomas
- 7Alexander
- 9Palmer
- 11Chislett
- 12Rudoni
- 13Tzanev
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, AFC Wimbledon 1. Ben Heneghan (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Reilly with a cross following a set piece situation.
Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zech Medley (Gillingham).
Attempt blocked. Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Reilly.
Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Woodyard.
Foul by Paul Kalambayi (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon).
Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Tucker (Gillingham).
Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.
Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Tucker (Gillingham).
