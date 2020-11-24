League One
IpswichIpswich Town19:00HullHull City
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Hull City

Line-ups

Ipswich

  • 1Holy
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 2McGuinness
  • 3Ward
  • 18Judge
  • 42McGavin
  • 44Huws
  • 17Bennetts
  • 10Norwood
  • 20Sears

Substitutes

  • 9Jackson
  • 14Lankester
  • 22Nsiala
  • 25Drinan
  • 28Cornell
  • 30Kenlock
  • 32Hawkins

Hull

  • 13Ingram
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 24Greaves
  • 5Burke
  • 3Elder
  • 18Slater
  • 10Honeyman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 16Adelakun
  • 27Magennis
  • 7Wilks

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Batty
  • 9Eaves
  • 11Scott
  • 14Samuelsen
  • 15Jones
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
View full League One table

