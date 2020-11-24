League One
RochdaleRochdale19:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Northampton Town

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 12Lynch
  • 13Keohane
  • 6O'Connell
  • 15Roberts
  • 3Bola
  • 10Newby
  • 21Lund
  • 8Morley
  • 14Rathbone
  • 9Humphrys
  • 11Beesley

Substitutes

  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4McNulty
  • 7Dooley
  • 16Done
  • 20Ryan
  • 22Baah
  • 30Chalton

Northampton

  • 13Mitchell
  • 5Bolger
  • 6Horsfall
  • 44Sheehan
  • 2Harriman
  • 17McWilliams
  • 4Sowerby
  • 45Marshall
  • 21Holmes
  • 7Hoskins
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Arnold
  • 10Adams
  • 14Lines
  • 22Ashley-Seal
  • 27Missilou
  • 29Rose
  • 30Chukwuemeka
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
View full League One table

