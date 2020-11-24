League One
BurtonBurton Albion19:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1O'Hara
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Bostwick
  • 37Hughes
  • 3Daniel
  • 7Quinn
  • 25Gilligan
  • 4Edwards
  • 8Powell
  • 18Vernam
  • 10Akins

Substitutes

  • 6Wallace
  • 11Lawless
  • 12Fox
  • 21O'Toole
  • 22Gallacher
  • 24Garratt
  • 38Ennis

Charlton

  • 13Amos
  • 2Gunter
  • 15Pratley
  • 16Matthews
  • 11Gilbey
  • 17Bogle
  • 12Shinnie
  • 21Maddison
  • 28Smyth
  • 26Watson
  • 22Maatsen

Substitutes

  • 4Oshilaja
  • 6Pearce
  • 7Williams
  • 10Aneke
  • 14Washington
  • 19Morgan
  • 30Maynard-Brewer
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
